Winter Park’s own Sara Boone is sentenced after leaving her boyfriend to die inside a suitcase After 10 days of trial, the jury deliberated for only 90 minutes before declaring Boone guilty.

Sarah Boone and the suitcase murder trial has come to a close

Sarah Boone was sentenced yesterday to life in prison for second degree murder of her boyfriend, Jorge Torres, back in 2020.





She rejected a plea deal offer of 15 years, because she did not want to accept fault. Boone, who claimed battered spouse syndrome, testified about being abused by Torres and painted herself as a victim throughout the trial, and testimony.

Monday, Torres’ family testified saying that Boone took away someone’s son, father, and uncle.

When Boone took to the stand, she apologized to Torres’ family.

“I’m sorry. Words do not define my shame and I don’t know what else it is that I can say and convey to the Torres family,” said Boone.





Despite her apology to the family, Boone did not react when she learned her fate,

