Lola Brooke's debut album, ﻿Dennis Daughter﻿, has arrived

Brooklyn rapper Lola Brooke has delivered her debut studio album, Dennis Daughter.

The 12-track collection includes songs with Coi Leray and Bryson Tiller, as well as the previously released singles "Don't Play with It (Remix)" featuring Latto and Yung Miami, and "Pit Stop" featuring French Montana.

The album title pays homage to Lola's late father, Dennis. On the title track, the breakthrough star raps a note to her dad, where she expresses her wishes to spend time with him again and update him on her current life as an artist.

Along with the album's release came Lola's collab with Coi and Nija, "Don't Get Me Started." It's Jersey meets New York on the track, which has an accompanying music video out now.

Dennis Daughter is available for streaming on major platforms.

