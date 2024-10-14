London Charles says 'Queens Court' "was a chance for me to write my own story"

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

You may remember Deelishis from the dating show The Flavor of Love, but it's time to introduce you to the woman behind the brand: London Charles. She's officially made her return to reality TV for Peacock's Queens Court, another dating show. After nearly 20 years, during which she divorced husband Raymond Santana, London's now the one calling the shots.

"This was a time in my life where the world knew that I had had a very public and bad divorce, so I was already vulnerable in front of the world, whether I liked it or not. And my story was being told incorrectly," she shares with ABC Audio. "This was a chance for me to ... write my own story. ... And give myself an opportunity to love again. ... I was already in front of the world. Now it would be from my angle."

No longer dependent on Flava Flav's decisions, the show, which Flav encouraged her to do, gave London the chance to rethink her approach to love.

"It was like you're groomed to make sure that you fit the bill for a man," she says. "At this stage in my life, I needed to rethink that and start being myself and looking for love based on not just the man, but myself included."

With help from therapists, hosts Holly Robinson and Rodney Peete, and her sister queens KMichelle and LisaRaye McCoy, London says dating on Queens Court was easier than in real life, though they had to vet 21 men. It was an experience that helped her learn "it's OK for me to choose myself."

"I needed to give myself that crown that comes with queen when you think of Queens Court," London says. "So I love that they gave me that back."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!