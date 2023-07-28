Looks like Drake snagged the Tupac ring sold for over $1 million

It seems as if Drake is the buyer behind the $1,016,000 sell of Tupac's gold, ruby and diamond crown ring.

After news circulated that the special ring was sold by Sotheby's, a major fine arts brokerage, the ring popped up on the rapper's Instagram.

In an effort to support his new Travis Scott Utopia collaboration "Meltdown," he shared a picture to his Instagram Story of what looks to be him holding the fine jewel.

"Utopia" he wrote on Friday, July 28.

Drake didn't confirm whether he made the purchase himself or got ahold of the ring after it was auctioned off with a starting bid between $200,000 and $300,000.

Crafted by Tupac himself, the rapper wore the ring at the 1996 MTV Video Music Awards, which went on to become his last public appearance before he was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas on September 7, 1996.

