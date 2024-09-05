Lupita Nyong'o hosting, sharing personal tales on 'Mind Your Own' podcast

Lupita Nyong'o is taking on the podcast scene with Mind Your Own, a 10-part series featuring firsthand accounts from the African diaspora, as well as stories about Africans' journeys to a sense of belonging. Nyong'o and others share personal tales of finding their way in different places, representing various cultures across the diaspora. Six languages will be heard on the project, as will music from 15 composers.

"It is deeply important to me that honest and authentic stories about the African experience are made widely available to all," said Nyong'o, who serves as host of Mind Your Own. "This podcast is close to my heart, reflecting both my personal connection to these narratives and the work of the talented team of African voices, composers, and editors who brought them to life. I'm thrilled to partner with Lemonada Media to share this powerful series with a global audience."

Mind Your Own launches with two episodes on Sept. 19; new episodes will air every week.

