Man injured in shooting outside Drake's Toronto residence

By Andrea Tuccillo

A shooting took place outside of Drake's Toronto mansion early Tuesday morning, CTV reports.
 
One man was seriously injured in the gunfire and rushed to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. Police said the victim was a security guard. It's unknown if Drake was home at the time. 

Toronto police said the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle, but no description has been given.
 
According to a source, Drake has offered to cooperate with investigators.

The shooting comes as Drake and Kendrick Lamar are embroiled in a rap feud. On his most recent diss track about Drake, "Not Like Us," Kendrick used an aerial image of Drake's house marked with "sex offender lives here" flags. Police have not said whether the shooting is related to the feud.

