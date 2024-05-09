Mariah Carey, Boyz II Men will take on Aruba to headline Soul Beach Music Festival

Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men are headed to Aruba, where they'll take on headlining duties at Soul Beach Music Festival 2024. Also joining are comedian Earthquake and DJ Jazzy Jeff, continuing the festival's mission to deliver "a world-class experience pulsating with the beat of music legends performing genre-defying acts under the Caribbean sky."

The Soul Beach Music Festival is slated to go on Memorial Day weekend, May 22 to May 27.

"We are thrilled and honored to welcome Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men — such esteemed iconic voices for this year's festival, says Mark Adkins, CEO & executive producer of Soul Beach Festival Productions, in a statement. "We also look forward to the excitement of this year's comedy night and featured DJs at the after-parties. All of this, coupled with the beautiful island and people of Aruba makes this a 'can't miss' weekend for both our loyal fan base and first-timers (newbies). We hope you join us in creating a lifetime of memories this Memorial Day Weekend!"

