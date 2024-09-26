Mariah Carey, Chaka Khan, Gladys Knight & more to appear on American Music Awards 50th anniversary special

By Andrea Dresdale
This year marks the 50th anniversary of the American Music Awards, and a special celebrating the milestone on Oct. 6 features plenty of big-name acts.

Mariah Carey will make an appearance to celebrate the 20th anniversary of her album The Emancipation of Mimi by performing a medley of hits, while Chaka Khan will sing "I'm Every Woman." Gladys Knight, who performed on the first AMAs in 1974, will sing her classic "Midnight Train to Georgia," and Jennifer Hudson will perform a tribute to the late Whitney Houston.

The legendary James Brown will be remembered with a tribute by British singer RAYE, who’ll perform the classic "It's a Man's Man's Man's World.” The performance will be part of a segment highlighting the American Music Award of Merit, which over the years has been presented to Brown, Prince, Billy Joel, Annie Lennox, Whitney Houston and more.
Other artists announced for the show include Gloria Estefan, Green Day, Jennifer Lopez and country stars Carrie Underwood, Kane Brown and Brad Paisley.

The American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special will air Oct. 6 on CBS at 8 p.m. ET and will stream on Paramount+.

