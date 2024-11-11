Mariah Carey holiday pop-up bars opening nationwide Nov. 15

By Andrea Dresdale

Mariah Carey is bringing Christmas cheer — the alcoholic kind — to select cities via a series of pop-up bars in Virgin Hotels locations nationwide.

From Nov. 15 to Dec. 29, Mariah Carey's Black Irish Holiday Bar will offer fans custom cocktails, photo ops and the opportunity to sing along to Mimi's holiday hits. The bars will be available in Virgin Hotels in New York City, Nashville, New Orleans, Chicago and Dallas.

At each bar, you can reserve a 90-minute block starting at $22 per person, which includes a welcome cocktail. There's also a brunch option on Saturdays and Sundays for $30 per person. In addition to eating, drinking and singing along to "All I Want for Christmas Is You," you can write a holiday letter to Mariah with your wish list and recreate "memorable Mariah Xmas moments" for your social media posting pleasure.

All the festive cocktails on offer are made with Mariah's signature brand of Irish cream liqueur, Black Irish, with punny names like What More Can I Do martini, It's Time!, Queen of Christmas Cocoa and the Make My Wish Come True martini.

Mariah's Christmas Time holiday tour is currently underway; her next date is in Palm Springs, California, on Nov. 13.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!