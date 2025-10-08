Mariah Carey tops four 'Billboard' charts with 'Here for It All'

It appears fans are here for all of Mariah Carey's new album.

Billboard reports the project, Here for It All, dominates four Billboard charts: Top Album Sales, Top Current Album Sales, Top R&B Albums and Independent Albums.

It also sits at #7 on the Billboard 200, becoming Mariah's 19th top-10 hit. Previous top-10 albums include her self-titled debut, Emotions, Daydream, Butterfly, The Emancipation of Mimi and Caution. With albums charting in the 1990s, 2000s, 2010s and now the 2020s, Mariah joins Madonna and Shania Twain as the third woman to achieve this feat, according to Billboard.

Songs from Here for It All have also made their way onto Billboard charts. "Play This Song" featuring Anderson .Paak, "Sugar Sweet" featuring Shenseea and Kehlani, and "Type Dangerous" are on the Hot R&B Songs at #11, #17 and #24, respectively. "Jesus I Do" featuring The Clark Sisters enters at #5 on the Hot Gospel Songs chart, becoming Mariah's first entry on the list.

Here for It All marks Mariah's first album in seven years. It's her 16th studio album but first as an independent artist.

