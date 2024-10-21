Mary J. Blige on making it into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame: "I'm a winner in every way"

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Mary J. Blige is officially in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame following the induction ceremony Saturday night in Cleveland, and she believes she's deserving of the honor.

"The truth is that I'm a winner in every way. I've earned the right to say that," she tells ABC Audio. "I've worked so hard for years, and I feel better ... than I've ever felt because I've done the work to just take it easy on myself and embrace what I've accomplished."

Method Man also shared his thoughts on literally seeing his friend get her flowers, adding that she personally requested his presence at the event.

"I wouldn't be here if Mary didn't make the phone call. She actually called me to be here for her tonight," Method said in the press room. "You watch someone go through trials and tribulations most of their career being misunderstood, being put in spaces that she does not belong in, or she's too big for, and the humility to just stand in those spaces and still thrive means a lot. So to see her up there receiving our blessings is big. I love her."

Mary joined the 2024 Hall of Fame class alongside Dionne Warwick, Kool & The Gang, A Tribe Called Quest and more.

