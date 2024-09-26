Mary J. Blige to produce more projects for Lifetime, starting with "Family Affair"-inspired movie

Mary J. Blidge has extended her partnership with Lifetime, for which she will executive produce a few more projects, Variety reports. The first is a movie tentatively named after her 2001 song "Family Affair."

Family Affair will follow the story of Kendra and Ben, who "move out of the city in hopes of finally building a life together," per the logline. They struggle with a meddling family, fertility issues, blending their family and more along the way, but their relationship is actually threatened "when Ben secretly helps his brother, and Kendra returns to the city and an old friend comes back into her life." The family then comes together to help save Kendra and Ben's relationship.

Portraying the roles of Kendra and Ben are Ajiona Alexus and Da'Vinchi, who reprise their roles from Mary's previous Lifetime films Real Love and Strength of a Woman. Family Affair will come out in 2025 as part of Lifetime's Voices of a Lifetime slate.

