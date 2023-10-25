Mary J. Blige announces new single, "Still Believe in Love"

Mary J. Blige announced the upcoming arrival of her new single, "Still Believe in Love."

Along with the new track, which features New York rapper Vado, Mary will premiere the official music video on Friday, October 27.

"It's a whole new day," she wrote in her Instagram announcement. "My new single 'Still Believe in Love' will be out on all streaming platforms Friday 10/27, pre-save at the link in my bio."

The "Real Love" singer also shared the single's cover art — an image of herself sporting a colorful fringe bikini and standing atop a boat in water.

"Still Believe in Love" will follow "Here with Me" featuring Anderson .Paak from her most recent album, Good Morning Gorgeous, and the Diddy-assisted song "I Like" from his latest project, The Love Album: Off the Grid.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.