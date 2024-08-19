Mary J. Blige on forthcoming album: "I celebrate my triumph, and I work through my hard times"

If you're wondering whether Mary J. Blige is coming out with a new album in 2024, she says yes. Speaking to People, she revealed that the project is "going to be out soon, probably the end of September, early October." She adds it will find her doing the R&B thing her way, as she doesn't look at "what others are doing and do what they're doing. I do what Mary J. Blige does, and that's it."

"The overall theme is enjoying life and understanding that, again, life is what inspires me, whether I take the good with the bad. I look at every lesson as a blessing and I understand that I'm not the only one on the earth going through things," Mary adds of the album. "I celebrate my triumph, and I work through my hard times. So, the album is going to be fun in that perspective."

"There'll be things that are real and serious, but you'll be able to dance to it or sing to it," she notes. "There's a bunch of different things — ballads, world music. There's some good s*** on here."

Expected on the project is Mary's recently released song featuring Fabolous, "Breathing," which she says speaks to the very thing she's doing in her life.

"The story behind the track is what I'm doing finally, which is living, breathing, enjoying my life and celebrating the happiness and freedom I have that life brings. That's why it's called 'Breathing.' I finally get to exhale and inhale and then exhale and enjoy life, enjoy love," she said, noting the difference she felt in the wake of her divorce.

The official date of her album release has not been shared, but she says it will come after two more singles.

