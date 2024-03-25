Maxwell announces tour with Jazmine Sullivan and October London

Maxwell is hitting the road with Jazmine Sullivan and October London.

The Serenade 2024 North American tour is set to kick off September 14 in Hollywood, Florida, and span more than 25 cities, including Brooklyn, Atlanta and Chicago. It wraps October 27 in Los Angeles.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 29, at 10 a.m. local time on Musze.com.

The tour is a reunion of sorts for Maxwell and Sullivan; she previously joined him on his Maxwell 08 Tour in 2008.

