Megan Thee Stallion sets the record straight with fiery new single, "Hiss

Megan Thee Stallion is getting a lot off her chest with her fiery new single, "Hiss."

Straight out of the gate, the Houston rapper makes it clear she's not phased by the online gossip and rumors about her — but says she does feel the need to set the record straight on a few things.

"I just wanna kick this s*** off by sayin' f*** y'all," she says in the song's intro. "I ain't gotta clear my name on a motherf*****' thing/Every time I get mentioned, one of y'all b****-a** n***** get twenty-four hours of attention/I'm finna get this s*** off my chest and lay it to rest, let's go."

Throughout the song, Megan takes shots at just about anyone who's talked about her negatively. She seemingly shades her ex-boyfriend, Pardi, with multiple lyrics about past relationships.

"Hate when a n**** be kissin' and tellin'/Say he a player, but he in his feelings," she raps.

Fans across the internet also seem to think the rapper called out Nicki Minaj's husband, Kenneth Petty, who failed to register as a sex offender in 2020, while referring to Megan's Law in the song.

Speaking with The Breakfast Club Friday morning, Megan responded to a question about who, specifically, the song is meant for.

"Um, I'm saying a hit dog gone holler, that's it," she said. "Whoever feel it, feel it."

"Hiss" is a follow up to "Cobra," Megan's first official single as an independent artist.

