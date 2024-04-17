Megan Thee Stallion receives Catalyst of Change Award from Planned Parenthood

Megan Thee Stallion was bestowed with the 2024 Catalyst of Change Award from Planned Parenthood Tuesday.



The rapper was on hand to accept the honor at the Planned Parenthood of Greater New York's Spring Into Action Gala in Manhattan.



"I just wanna kick this off by saying, my body my business, and I do what I wanna do with it!" she began her speech, according to Vogue.



"I know I was placed on this earth to be more than just a musician, and I have a bigger purpose to use my voice to speak out against injustice," Megan continued. "Soon, it will be two years since the Supreme Court overturned the constitutional right to abortion. It feels like women have to fight harder than ever to make their own choices regarding their own bodies, families, and futures."



She vowed to continue to "use my platform to break down barriers and empower women all around the world."

