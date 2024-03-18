Megan Thee Stallion, Gunna, Lil Yachty to headline Broccoli City Festival

Broccoli City/Live Nation

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Broccoli City is promising another "unforgettable" festival intended to entertain music and culture enthusiasts while fostering community. This year's iteration of the event will feature headliners Megan Thee StallionGunnaLil Yachty and Concrete Family.

Also on the lineup are PartyNextDoor, Victoria MonétKaytranadaKey GlockSexyy Red, Fridayy, Baby Tate and Teezo Touchdown, just a few of the artists taking the stage to perform their tracks.

And since the festival features more than just music, fans will have the opportunity to enjoy interactive art installations, food from local vendors and live experiences, including Intro with Issa Rae, hosted by comedians Desi Banks and Funny MarcoBryson Tiller's Trap Soul Karaoke; Soulection with Joe Kay; Everyday People; and R&B Only.

Broccoli City Festival takes place July 27 and 28, this time in a different D.C. venue: Audi Field. General admission and VIP tickets go on sale Friday, March 22, at 10 a.m.; the presale has already begun.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

