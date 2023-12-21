Megan Thee Stallion, Tyla & more to spend 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' in Times Square

The eclectic collection of artists who'll be performing live in New York's Times Square on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024 have been revealed.

Megan Thee Stallion and Tyla are among the lineup as well as hip-hop-turned-country star Jelly Roll and pop singer Sabrina Carpenter. They will all be performing at the iconic location on ABC, as Ryan Seacrest presides over the festivities with help from co-host Rita Ora.

Tyla will perform her smash "Water," as well as "Truth or Dare" and while there's no word yet on what Megan will perform, it probably will not be "WAP," since it's a family show.

Jelly Roll will perform a medley of his hit songs, and will be joined by singer/songwriter Jessie Murph. Sabrina will perform "Feather" and "Nonsense."

As previously announced, New Year's Rockin' Eve will also include performances from Post Malone in Las Vegas, New Jeans from South Korea, Ivy Queen from Puerto Rico and from Hollywood, Ellie Goulding, Paul Russell, Bebe Rexha, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Doechii, Aqua, Reneé Rapp with Coco Jones and Nile Rodgers & Chic.

The fun starts at 8 p.m. ET on December 31.

