Megan Thee Stallion follows up tour announcement with more details

Live Nation

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Megan Thee Stallion is sharing more details about the Hot Girl Summer tour as promised. Announced Wednesday, Meg's first headlining arena trek will stop in 31 cities across the globe starting May 14. She'll be traveling to Memphis, New Orleans, Houston, Denver, Paris, London and more, with help from GloRilla on domestic dates. The tour will come to a close on July 27 at this year's Broccoli City Festival, where Meg will take the stage as one of the headliners.

A Citi presale begins Wednesday, March 20, at 1 p.m. local time and goes until Thursday, March 21, at 10 p.m. local time via citientertainment.com. Other presales will take place throughout the week, with the general tickets going on sale Friday, March 22, at 10 a.m. local time on store.megantheestallion.com. VIP packages, complete with premium tickets, cocktail service, exclusive VIP merch and more, are also available.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!