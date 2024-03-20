Megan Thee Stallion follows up tour announcement with more details

Megan Thee Stallion is sharing more details about the Hot Girl Summer tour as promised. Announced Wednesday, Meg's first headlining arena trek will stop in 31 cities across the globe starting May 14. She'll be traveling to Memphis, New Orleans, Houston, Denver, Paris, London and more, with help from GloRilla on domestic dates. The tour will come to a close on July 27 at this year's Broccoli City Festival, where Meg will take the stage as one of the headliners.

A Citi presale begins Wednesday, March 20, at 1 p.m. local time and goes until Thursday, March 21, at 10 p.m. local time via citientertainment.com. Other presales will take place throughout the week, with the general tickets going on sale Friday, March 22, at 10 a.m. local time on store.megantheestallion.com. VIP packages, complete with premium tickets, cocktail service, exclusive VIP merch and more, are also available.

