Megan Thee Stallion sued by former cameraman alleging hostile work environment

A cameraman formerly employed by Megan Thee Stallion has filed a suit against the rapper alleging a hostile work environment.



The plaintiff, Emilio Garcia, claims that in 2022, he was traveling in an SUV with Megan — birth name Megan Pete — when she began having sex in the vehicle with another woman right beside him. He says he was "embarrassed, mortified and offended."



After the incident, Garcia alleges Megan said, "Don't ever discuss what you saw" and proceeded to berate and fat-shame him.



Garcia also claims he was underpaid during his employment with Meg and was denied rest breaks and meals. His services were terminated in 2023. He's seeking damages, including unpaid wages.



In response to the suit, Alex Spiro, an attorney for Megan, said in a statement Tuesday, "This is an employment claim for money — with no sexual harassment claim filed and with salacious accusations to attempt to embarrass her. We will deal with this in court."

