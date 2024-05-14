Megan Thee Stallion launches merch with Amazon for Hot Girl Summer tour

Looks like there will be some Hot Girl merch for Megan Thee Stallion's Hot Girl Summer tour.

Announced Tuesday was Meg's exclusive collection with Amazon Music, available to purchase from her official Amazon store. The merch includes new apparel featuring imagery and graphics inspired by the tour. Items range from T-shirts and sweatshirts to beach towels, shorts, tote bags and hats. Fans attending the tour shows will have access to a separate collection, with a few items available both online and in the venues.

The Megan Thee Stallion x Amazon Music online collection launches Tuesday, the same day the Hot Girl Summer tour kicks off at Minneapolis' Target Center. "IM SO EXCITEDDDD MINNEAPOLIS HOTTIES IM EXCITED TO SEE YOU TONIGHT," she wrote in a post announcing the collection.

The Hot Girl Summer tour, Meg's first headlining tour in arenas, will visit 31 cities, ending with July's Broccoli City Fest in Washington, D.C. GloRilla's on the bill as the special guest.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.