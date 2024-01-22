Megan Thee Stallion announces new song, "Hiss"

First, there was "Cobra." Now, there's "Hiss" — a new song featuring a snake-themed title Megan Thee Stallion is gearing up to release Friday, January 26.

She announced the song on Instagram Monday, revealing the single cover art of herself with a white, open-mouthed snake wrapped around her neck.

Over on Twitter, she released another cover art image, one with no snake and instead a full body display of her dressed in a red cut-out ensemble. In the picture, she stares down at the camera and holds the ceiling in her hand.

Aside from her Reneé Rapp Mean Girls collaboration, "Not my Fault," "Hiss" will mark Megan's first release since November's "Cobra." It will also serve as her second official single as an independent artist after she severed ties with 1501 Certified Entertainment.

"Hiss" is available for presave on major platforms.

