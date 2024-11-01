Melanie Fiona says she "wanted to speak from a place of...high love and joy" in new music

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Melanie Fiona has new music in rotation, thanks to recently released singles "Say Yes" and "I Choose You." The songs, reflective of the love experienced in her relationship with husband, Jared Cotter, is a far cry from songs like "It Kills Me" and "4AM" written in her heyday.

"I have given people so many songs to cry to and feel like deep in their feels because that's what I love and that's what I lived in, and...[I'm] inspired by people like Lauryn Hill and Whitney Houston, who were just such great storytellers through their voice and their abilities," Melanie tells ABC Audio.

"I've done it...and it's not to say that there will never be a heartbroken love song because I live in the feels...," she continues, attributing it to her astrological sign of Cancer. "But I really wanted to speak from a place of love, like high love and joy and give that to the world. Because that's how I feel about my life and that's what I want people to feel about theirs."

Having children also play into Melanie's decisions when thinking about the kind of music she wants to create. "When I think about what I want to create for them, what I want to see them singing for me, I want it to be reflective of their life as well. And their life is beautiful...I want them to know that this music was created and inspired by them," she says.

With new music out, Melanie's spreading the word on social media, radio and news shows alike.
"I want [people] to know that it's been a journey...like there's a history here...And it's really just...to obviously share that this music is coming because I want it to reach as many people as possible.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

