Merry LudaChristmas? Ludacris says a holiday album just might be a thing

Ludacris fans: Would you be ready to "Stand Up" and "Act a Fool" if the rapper put out a holiday album?

While it's something he hasn't done before, Luda said a collection of festive tracks could be in the cards in the near future.

"We've been talking about it for years, like, it's been a long time," he told ABC Audio. "I have so much going on, humbly speaking, we just haven't gotten around to actually recording."

He'd title the album LudaChristmas. It's a phrase he said he'd often playfully suggest as the name of his new holiday movie, Dashing Through the Snow.

Ludacris had even been warned, multiple times, to stop calling it that during filming, according to producer Will Packer.

"That should be the name of the film but Disney didn't agree with me on that," Luda joked.

Given his extensive Christmas playlist and love of Christmas music, Luda's Dashing Through the Snow co-star Lil Rel Howery might executive produce the project.

Howery's first order of business: turn every one of Luda's top songs into seasonal holiday hits.

