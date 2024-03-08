Method Man and Redman to headline 4/20 Bud Drop concert in New York

Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Method Man may be honing his acting skills, but he hasn't forgotten the rap that put him on the map. He'll be taking a New York City stage alongside Redman for the 4/20 Bud Drop concert, taking place April 19 at Terminal 5 from 9 p.m. ET through 2 a.m. ET. They'll be joined by special guest Styles P.

Tickets for the cannabis-friendly event, which will also feature wild fusion eats from New York's Sei Less restaurant, are currently on sale.

Method Man and Redman will later come together to perform at the Lovers & Friends festival in May and the Roots Picnic in June.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

