Method Man revealed as Stud Muffin on 'The Masked Singer'

Disney/Stewart Cook
By Sweenie Saint-Vil

The Masked Singer unveiled its latest surprise Wednesday when Stud Muffin was revealed to be Method Man.

Meth was eliminated following his rendition of Bell Biv DeVoe's "Poison" and a video that gave clues about his identity. Judges Robin Thicke and Ken Jeong were shocked by Meth's disguise, while Rita Ora had predicted he was behind the Stud Muffin costume. "I knew it was you! Your voice is so distinct," she said, "and you moved like a pro!"

Speaking of the experience, Method Man told Billboard, "I had fun with it. I'm always down to do something unexpected, and The Masked Singer let me just go out there and play. That's what it's about."

Meth is set to perform at the Just A Little Music Festival: Smoker's Edition in Albany on April 20, A Roots Picnic Experience: Class of '95 on June 8 and will tour with Wu-Tang Clan this summer.

He'll also be seen in the movie Shadow Force, coming out in May, and season 2 of Poker Face.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!