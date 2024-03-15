Method Man wants to play Reggie Jackson in a biopic

Method Man is well into acting, but he's set his sights on a dream role. While discussing his Hollywood aspirations on the 7PM in Brooklyn podcast, he shared his desire to play Reggie Jackson on the big screen.

“I want to do a biop[ic] of Reggie Jackson,” he said. “Because when I lived in the Bronx, he was king. … Mr. October, man. I mean, he had a hell of a life, hell of a career."

“I watched the documentary about him ’cause I already knew the kind of person he was, but watching that documentary — it opened up a whole new mentality for me," he explained.

He also credited Jackson for breaking racial barriers in professional sports.

“When we look at baseball players, we like, ‘You white’ — it’s just our assumption or ignorance or whatever. But that man was so much about his people," Meth said. “Not just about his people but equal opportunities for Black players in a game that’s older than all of us — him included — where we weren’t even invited to the table, let alone felt like we deserved a seat.”

In other Method Man news, he'll reprise his role as Davis MacLean in the fourth and final season of Power Book II: Ghost, which will air in two parts. The first part will debut on June 7.

