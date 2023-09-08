Metro Boomin & Future, Swae Lee & NAV, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie announced as 2023 VMA performers

MTV has announced another round of performers for the upcoming Video Music Awards, revealing Metro Boomin & Future, Swae Lee & Nav and A Boogie Wit da Hoodie are all set to appear.

It'll be a night of firsts for Metro Boomin, who will make his VMA debut with two of his hit singles, "Superhero (Heroes & Villains)" with Future and "Calling" with A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, Swae Lee and NAV.

The super producer, whose expansive resume includes top artists like Drake, 21 Savage and Young Thug, is a first-time nominee. He's up for four awards this year, including Album of the Year and Best Hip-Hop.

Previously announced performers include Lil Wayne, Doja Cat and Nicki Minaj, with Nicki doubling as the night's emcee.

The 2023 VMAs will air live from New Jersey's Prudential Center September 12 at 8 p.m. ET.

