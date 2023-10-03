Metro Boomin says a Jay-Z collaboration is a dream of his

Though Metro Boomin boasts a long list of A-list stars he's worked with, the super producer has his hopes set on a few more collaborations.

In a recent Billboard excerpt of a larger cover story, he revealed the artists he dreams of working with.

"I still really want to do something with Justin Timberlake," he said. "I need to work with Miguel. I still have't worked with Jay-Z."

With production credits on songs created for Drake, 21 Savage, Travis Scott, The Weeknd, Future and Young Thug, and after the Grammy-nominated, chart-topping success of Metro Boomin Presents Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, he's now looking to dedicate some of his energy to being an executive.

"The amount of grind and effort I put in my 20s into the music, I'mma put into the business aspect through these 30s," he said. "I watched my music seeds grow from 20 to 30. I can watch the rest of these grow from 30 to 40."

For his next move, Metro will attend the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards, which tape October 3 in Atlanta, to see if he wins any of the three awards he's nominated for. The show airs on BET Tuesday, October 10, at 9 p.m. ET.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.