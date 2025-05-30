'Mia' resumes testimony in Sean Combs' trial, details several 'violent' encounters with Combs

This story may contain accounts and descriptions of actual or alleged events that some readers may find disturbing.

"Mia" resumed her testimony in Sean Combs' sex trafficking and racketeering trial Friday, detailing several violent counters she allegedly endured as his assistant.

"Mia" tried to run away from her job on New Year's Eve 2010, according to her testimony.

Combs' former assistant testified that she was with Combs, Kim Porter and their children on a yacht he chartered in St. Barth's when she alleged Combs called her into his cabin and asked her to count money.

"He got really angry with me and started yelling that I was counting too slow," "Mia" testified.

She then told the court that Combs said to her, "'You better learn to walk on water like Jesus, b****,' and chased me out of the room."

The yacht crew took her to shore but then received a call on a walkie-talkie saying she had to come back, "Mia" testified.

"Did you want to go back to the boat?" prosecutor Madison Smyser asked. "No," "Mia" told the court. "I just wanted to run and hide and figure out a way out of St. Barth's. I just wanted to get away from him."

Instead, she testified that she returned to the boat. "I felt I had to," "Mia" testified. "I obeyed Puff's orders."

Later she told the court she was informed she would be suspended, one of several times that happened.

"Mia" also testified about the messages she received from Combs' bodyguard known as D Roc in November 2023, after Ventura filed her explosive civil lawsuit against Combs.

"DROC!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Hi, hi, hi. How are you. I miss you SO F****** MUCH. Ahhhh!!!" "Mia" wrote in the text messages read for the jury after she said D Roc reached out.

"I'm about to call you," he messaged back.

In the phone call, "Mia" testified that "D Roc first started catching me up on his life, what was going on. It sounded like a normal conversation and then he changed it to, it's crazy what's going on."

In her testimony, "Mia" quoted D Roc saying, "Because, you know, Puff and Cass would just fight like a normal couple."

"Mia" told the court the tone made her skeptical. "That's not how D Roc talks and D Roc was around that a lot," Mia testified. "He had witnessed the violence."

Smyser asked, "Would you say the fights were normal?"

"Absolutely not," "Mia" told the court.

"Mia" testified that D Roc persisted and eventually said Combs was going to call her, which "Mia" testified he did.

On Feb. 4, 2024 "Mia" received a message from Combs. "Hey 'Mia.' It's Puff. Please let me know when you get 10 min. to talk."

She did not respond, she told the court. "I was terrified," she testified. Another message followed three days later, which she testified she also ignored.

Smyser asked why she did not respond when it seemed Combs was being nice. "I knew it was a front," "Mia" testified.

"Mia's" direct testimony ended by her explaining to the jury that she has been unable to hold a job since leaving Combs "because I suffer from complex, severe PTSD," noting Puff caused those feelings.

On cross-examination, defense attorney Brian Steel pulled up social media posts and messages sent to Combs after the alleged sexual abuse intended to question whether Combs really traumatized her.

"It's a lot more complicated than the way you framed that," "Mia" testified. "Ask any abuse victim's advocate and they could explain it to you much better than I could."

In December 2016, when "Mia" was informed Combs wanted to dissolve his Revolt Films and that her employment would end, she texted Combs' chief of staff, Kristina "KK" Khorram, saying "I'm going to kill myself. My life is over."

Steel asked, "Isn't this great? You're away from your abuser?"

Mia testified, "In hindsight fantastic, but at the time the worst thing ever."

She told the court working for Combs represented "the only world I knew for 24 hours a day for 8 years...So, it was very overwhelmingly horrific."

She testified she felt it "being ripped away without explanation."

Steel's cross-examination will resume Monday.

Tune in to Bad Rap: The Case Against Diddy and follow ABC News' live blog for real-time updates on the trial.

If you are affected by abuse and needing support, or know someone who is, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). You can also chat online at thehotline.org or online.rainn.org, respectively.

