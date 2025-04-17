Michael Ealy joins the cast of Muhammad Ali series 'The Greatest'

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Michael Ealy has joined the cast of Prime Video's The Greatest, executive produced by Michael B. Jordan, Ben Watkins and Muhammad Ali's widow, Lonnie Ali, according to Deadline.

He's landed the role of Malcolm X in the series about Ali and his life, both in and out of the boxing ring. Malcolm was spokesperson for the Nation of Islam when Ali made the decision to join the group.

Also added to The Greatest cast is Kai Parham, who will be portraying Rudy Clay, Ali's younger brother.

The cast also includes Omari Hardwick and Dana Gourrier as Ali's parents Cassius "Cash" Clay Sr. and Odessa "Bird" Clay. Snowfall's Amin Joseph will play heavyweight champion Sonny Liston, Ali's rival.

Jordan's Outlier Society is producing the The Greatest, while Outlier Society President Elizabeth Raposo is on board as an executive producer, alongside Authentic Brand Group's Corey Salter, Marc Rosen and Matthew Gross, Roc Nation, Michele Anthony, Aiyana White, Jeff AugustinBoyd Muir and Josh Wakely via his Grace: A Storytelling Company.

David Blackman for Polygram will serve as co-executive producer.

