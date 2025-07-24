Michael Jackson biopic release delayed until 2026

By Jill Lances

Michael Jackson fans who've been anxiously waiting for the biopic on the singer's life will be waiting a little longer.

Lionsgate just announced that the film, Michael, has been pushed back, and will now hit theaters and IMAX on April 24, 2026.

This is the second time the film's release has been delayed. The movie, which has the support of MJ's estate, was originally supposed to open April 18, 2025, and was later pushed to Oct. 3, 2025.

Michael stars Jackson's nephew Jafaar Jackson, and the cast also includes Colman Domingo, Miles Teller and Nia Long. It was directed by Antoine Fuqua, director of films like Training Day, The Equalizer trilogy and Olympus Has Fallen.

According to the description, Michael will follow the Grammy-winning singer's journey to becoming a superstar, and will present "an intimate look at the life and enduring legacy of one of the most influential, trailblazing artists the world has ever known."

