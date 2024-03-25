Michael Jackson biopic casts the roles of Berry Gordy, Diana Ross & more

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

By Jill Lances

The upcoming Michael Jackson biopic, Michael, has added some more names to the cast, including actors who'll play legendary music figures like Berry Gordy and Diana Ross.

Variety reports that Larenz Tate has been hired to play Gordy, the man behind Motown Records, the label behind such artists as the Jackson 5, Stevie Wonder and Smokey Robinson, while Kat Graham will portray legendary singer Ross, a lifelong friend of Michael's.

The film has also cast Insecure's Kendrick Sampson to play legendary producer Quincy Jones, who produced Jackson's hit albums Off The Wall, Thriller and Bad, among others.

Other new casting additions include Robot Chicken's Kevin Scinick as TV personality Dick Clark, Split's Jessica Sula as Jackson's older sister LaToya Jackson and Power Book III: Raising Kanan's Liv Symone as Gladys Knight.

Michael, directed by Training Day'Antoine Fuqua and starring the singer's nephew Jaafar Jackson in the title role, will hit theaters April 18, 2025. The film also stars Colman Domingo as Jackson's father, Joe Jackson.

The film is expected to cover all aspects of Jackson’s career and personal life, giving insight into both his personal struggles and creative genius.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!