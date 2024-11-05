Michael Jackson biopic pushed back by six months

By Andrea Dresdale

Michael, the biopic about King of Pop Michael Jackson, will now arrive in theaters next fall — about six months after its initial release date.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film, which has the support of MJ's estate, will now open on Oct. 3, 2025. Its initial release date was April 18, and there's no word on the reason for the delay.

Michael stars Michael's nephew Jafaar Jackson as his late uncle, and the cast also includes Colman Domingo, Miles Teller and Nia Long. It's being directed by Antoine Fuqua, who gave us Training Day, the Equalizer trilogy and Olympus Has Fallen.

Fun fact: In addition to being an acclaimed director, Fuqua is the nephew of Harvey Fuqua, a songwriter and executive at Michael's former label, Motown.

According to a synopsis, the film will cover Michael's "human side," including his "personal struggles," as well as his "undeniable creative genius."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!