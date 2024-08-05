Missy Elliott recognized as hometown hero in Virginia

Missy Elliott was recognized as a hometown hero Friday, when her Out of This World tour made a stop in Hampton, Virginia. Virginia Congressman Bobby Scott and Mayor Donnie Tuck did the honor of giving her her flowers.

“It would be a crime — a ‘Misdemeanor’! — not to recognize you and to thank you for all you’ve done, not only with the fame and fortune, but giving back to the community,” Scott said. “So I wanted to recognize you with a Congressional Certificate of Community Service. Thank you, Missy.”

Tuck also announced that Aug. 2 has been declared Out of This World Tour Day in the city, and tour supporters Timbaland, Busta Rhymes, Spliff Star and Ciara came out to congratulate her.

"We only get one life, and it's good to see [Elliott] live out the dream that she always wanted," Timbaland told Variety ahead of the show, in which he performed with his son Demetrius. "I always [envisioned] her performing on stage. I know she likes to stay behind the music and that's cool, but I knew she was much more. I always saw her on the main stage. And for her to headline this tour the way she's doing it ... I'm glad that she's seeing that people really love her and cherish all the work she's done. I feel like she's at the top of her game, like she's 19 again."

