Missy Elliott invites fans to free dance party in LA

Missy Elliott has been encouraging fans to "Work It" for her Out of This World dance challenge, but now she's inviting them to turn up with her in person. She's hosting a free dance party at The Music Center in LA on July 10, featuring some live DJs, a tutorial of her dance challenge by her tour dancers and a special surprise.

"As a cultural destination in Los Angeles County where dancing and artistry thrive, The Music Center is proud to be a vital part of Missy Elliott's OUT OF THIS WORLD Dance Challenge—it is an exciting opportunity to highlight L.A.'s vibrant dance community and encourage people to be creative and connect," said The Music Center's president/CEO, Rachel S. Moore, in a statement. "Bring on your best dance moves, Angelenos, and get ready to share them with the world!"

Missy's dance party will be sponsored by Adidas and PATRÓN EL ALTO Tequila, with Wright Productions and Monami Entertainment responsible for production. It kicks off at 7 p.m. PT, preceding her two-night stop at the Crypto.com Arena on July 11 and 12.

For more information about her tour, visit missy-elliott.com/tour.

