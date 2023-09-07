More new Prince music: Previously unheard version of his hit “Cream” released

The upcoming reissue of Prince's 1991 album, Diamonds and Pearls, features 47 previously unreleased tracks — and now fans are getting to hear another one of them.

NPG Records and Paisley Park Enterprises have just released “Cream (Take 2),” giving fans a taste of the iconic performer experimenting with alternative arrangements on the top 10 hit. It follows the release of two other previously unheard tracks, "Alice Through The Looking Glass” and “Insatiable (Early Mix-Full Version)."

You can listen to "Cream (Take 2)" now via digital outlets and on YouTube.

The newly remastered Diamonds and Pearls will be released October 27 in a variety of formats, including a two-CD/four-LP deluxe edition and a seven-CD with Blu-ray or 12-LP with Blu-ray super deluxe edition.

The super deluxe edition will feature 75 tracks, including remixes and B-sides, alternate versions of songs, tracks recorded on the road, and even songs Prince gave to other artists. It also features a live 1992 concert of Prince and his then-new band, The New Power Generation, at Prince's Minneapolis club, Glam Slam, ahead of the Diamond and Pearls tour.

All formats of the Diamonds and Pearls reissue are available for preorder now.

