More previously unheard Prince 'Diamonds and Pearls' tracks released

The upcoming deluxe edition of Prince's Diamonds and Pearls contains 47 previously unreleased tracks, and now we are getting to hear two more of them.

The just-released "Darkside" and "Daddy Pop (12" Mix)" both come from Prince's legendary vault. "Darkside" was recorded in Japan during Prince's 1990 Nude Tour, while "Daddy Pop (12" Mix)" is the original full version of the song that wound up being edited down for the original album.

The newly remastered Diamonds and Pearls will be released October 27 in a variety of formats, including a two-CD/four-LP deluxe edition and a seven-CD with Blu-ray or 12-LP with Blu-ray super deluxe edition.

The super deluxe edition will feature 75 tracks, including remixes and B-sides, alternate versions of songs, tracks recorded on the road and even songs Prince gave to other artists. It also features a live 1992 concert of Prince and his then-new band, The New Power Generation, at Prince's Minneapolis club, Glam Slam, ahead of the Diamond and Pearls tour.

All formats of the Diamonds and Pearls reissue are available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.