Morgan Freeman says he doesn't plan to retire, explains why he keeps working

Morgan Freeman may be approaching 90, but his only question about the milestone is whether he'll still be playing golf. He tells AARP in a new interview that he has no retirement plans and that he keeps working because he learned that it's the secret to longevity.

"There is a saying about old age — 'Keep moving' — and what Clint Eastwood says: 'Don't let the old man in,'" Morgan says. "The way to do that is to keep getting up in the morning, keep working out in the gym, keep taking your vitamins, keep taking your prescribed meds, and keep moving. Keep moving. That is the secret to it all."

Morgan has acted in a slew of films over the years, but he says Driving Miss Daisy and Invictus best represent his career. He also shared his desire to make a movie with Meryl Streep, whom he described as "the best."

His latest project will see him reprise the role of Thaddeus Bradley in Now You See Me: Now You Don't, the third installment of the Now You See Me franchise. Asked what he loves most about revisiting the character, Morgan says, "You're more comfortable learning your lines, you're more comfortably ensconced in the role, you're more comfortable interacting with the same actors that you were interacting with before. You know what to expect. It makes it easy."

Now You See Me: Now You Don't arrives in theaters Friday.

