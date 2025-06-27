Most common languages spoken at home in Greater Gainesville and surrounding regions

Stacker compiled a list of the most common languages spoken at home in the Gainesville metro area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Languages are ranked by the percent of households that primarily speak the language at home according to 2025 estimates. Combined statistical areas are designated by the Office of Management and Budget and include multiple metropolitan and micropolitan areas in the same region.

#10. Hindi

- 1,015 speakers (0.26% of population)

#9. French

- 1,035 speakers (0.26% of population)

#8. Vietnamese

- 1,074 speakers (0.27% of population)

#7. Haitian

- 1,113 speakers (0.28% of population)

#6. German

- 1,132 speakers (0.29% of population)

#5. Korean

- 1,134 speakers (0.29% of population)

#4. Portuguese

- 1,819 speakers (0.46% of population)

#3. Tagalog (incl. Filipino)

- 2,038 speakers (0.52% of population)

#2. Chinese

- 3,223 speakers (0.82% of population)

#1. Spanish

- 28,999 speakers (7.35% of population)