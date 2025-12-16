Most expensive homes for sale in Deltona

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Deltona listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

#1. 105 Saxon Blvd, Deltona

- Price: $985,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,402

- Price per square foot: $289

- Lot size: 6.4 acres

- Days on market: 113 days

#2. 3441 Hickory Creek Rd, Deltona

- Price: $884,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,740

- Price per square foot: $322

- Lot size: 20.4 acres

- Days on market: 229 days (-$15,000 price reduction since listing)

#3. 2622 Carolyn St, Deltona

- Price: $846,400

- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,610

- Price per square foot: $324

- Lot size: 1.8 acres

- Days on market: 132 days (-$500 price reduction since listing)

#4. 2048 Laredo Dr, Deltona

- Price: $790,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,304

- Price per square foot: $183

- Lot size: 1.5 acres

- Days on market: 235 days (-$9,000 price reduction since listing)

#5. 150 Sheryl Dr, Deltona

- Price: $744,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,836

- Price per square foot: $262

- Lot size: 2.5 acres

- Days on market: 42 days (-$5,000 price reduction since listing)

#6. 3305 Red Fox Dr, Deltona

- Price: $674,999

- 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 2,350

- Price per square foot: $287

- Lot size: 2.5 acres

- Days on market: 46 days (-$5,001 price reduction since listing)

#7. 3340 Hyder Ave, Deltona

- Price: $656,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,914

- Price per square foot: $225

- Lot size: 3.4 acres

- Days on market: 4 days

#8. 2060 Doyle Rd, Deltona

- Price: $629,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,551

- Price per square foot: $246

- Lot size: 2.5 acres

- Days on market: 63 days

#9. 300 Mitnik Dr, Deltona

- Price: $599,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 2,700

- Price per square foot: $221

- Lot size: 0.6 acres

- Days on market: 195 days (-$40,500 price reduction since listing)

#10. 310 Mitnik Dr, Deltona

- Price: $599,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 2,700

- Price per square foot: $221

- Lot size: 0.4 acres

- Days on market: 46 days

