Most expensive homes for sale in Deltona

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes for sale in Homosassa Springs from realtor.com. (Konstantin L // Shutterstock/Konstantin L // Shutterstock)
By Stacker

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Deltona listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

#1. 105 Saxon Blvd, Deltona
- Price: $985,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,402
- Price per square foot: $289
- Lot size: 6.4 acres
- Days on market: 113 days
- View listing on realtor.com

#2. 3441 Hickory Creek Rd, Deltona
- Price: $884,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,740
- Price per square foot: $322
- Lot size: 20.4 acres
- Days on market: 229 days (-$15,000 price reduction since listing)
- View listing on realtor.com

#3. 2622 Carolyn St, Deltona
- Price: $846,400
- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,610
- Price per square foot: $324
- Lot size: 1.8 acres
- Days on market: 132 days (-$500 price reduction since listing)
- View listing on realtor.com

#4. 2048 Laredo Dr, Deltona
- Price: $790,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,304
- Price per square foot: $183
- Lot size: 1.5 acres
- Days on market: 235 days (-$9,000 price reduction since listing)
- View listing on realtor.com

#5. 150 Sheryl Dr, Deltona
- Price: $744,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,836
- Price per square foot: $262
- Lot size: 2.5 acres
- Days on market: 42 days (-$5,000 price reduction since listing)
- View listing on realtor.com

#6. 3305 Red Fox Dr, Deltona
- Price: $674,999
- 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 2,350
- Price per square foot: $287
- Lot size: 2.5 acres
- Days on market: 46 days (-$5,001 price reduction since listing)
- View listing on realtor.com

#7. 3340 Hyder Ave, Deltona
- Price: $656,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,914
- Price per square foot: $225
- Lot size: 3.4 acres
- Days on market: 4 days
- View listing on realtor.com

#8. 2060 Doyle Rd, Deltona
- Price: $629,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,551
- Price per square foot: $246
- Lot size: 2.5 acres
- Days on market: 63 days
- View listing on realtor.com

#9. 300 Mitnik Dr, Deltona
- Price: $599,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 2,700
- Price per square foot: $221
- Lot size: 0.6 acres
- Days on market: 195 days (-$40,500 price reduction since listing)
- View listing on realtor.com

#10. 310 Mitnik Dr, Deltona
- Price: $599,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 2,700
- Price per square foot: $221
- Lot size: 0.4 acres
- Days on market: 46 days
- View listing on realtor.com

On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!