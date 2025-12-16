Most expensive homes for sale in Gainesville

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes for sale in Homosassa Springs from realtor.com. (Konstantin L // Shutterstock/Konstantin L // Shutterstock)
By Stacker

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Gainesville listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

#1. 5303 NW 73rd Ter, Gainesville
- Price: $3,850,000
- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 6,930
- Price per square foot: $555
- Lot size: 38.9 acres
- Days on market: 37 days
- View listing on realtor.com

#2. 8679 SW 28th Ln, Gainesville
- Price: $2,650,000
- 6 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 6,973
- Price per square foot: $380
- Lot size: 0.6 acres
- Days on market: 110 days
- View listing on realtor.com

#3. 7106 NW 18th Ave, Gainesville
- Price: $2,438,000
- 6 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 7,510
- Price per square foot: $324
- Lot size: 4.5 acres
- Days on market: 370 days (-$100,000 price reduction since listing)
- View listing on realtor.com

#4. 11372 SW 30th Ave, Gainesville
- Price: $2,290,000
- 6 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 4,967
- Price per square foot: $461
- Lot size: 1.0 acres
- Days on market: 150 days
- View listing on realtor.com

#5. 4045 SW 107th Ter, Gainesville
- Price: $1,872,973
- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 3,917
- Price per square foot: $478
- Lot size: 0.4 acres
- Days on market: 133 days
- View listing on realtor.com

#6. 5946 NW 88th Way, Gainesville
- Price: $1,848,760
- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 4,574
- Price per square foot: $404
- Lot size: 1.0 acres
- Days on market: 82 days
- View listing on realtor.com

#7. 11440 SW Archer Rd, Gainesville
- Price: $1,798,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,897
- Price per square foot: $947
- Lot size: 20.7 acres
- Days on market: 39 days
- View listing on realtor.com

#8. 2261 NW 24th Ave, Gainesville
- Price: $1,797,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,560
- Price per square foot: $394
- Lot size: 1.1 acres
- Days on market: 172 days (-$190,000 price reduction since listing)
- View listing on realtor.com

#9. 5864 NW 90th St, Gainesville
- Price: $1,679,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 3,954
- Price per square foot: $424
- Lot size: 1.3 acres
- Days on market: 102 days
- View listing on realtor.com

#10. 5990 NW 88th Way, Gainesville
- Price: $1,599,900
- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 3,735
- Price per square foot: $428
- Lot size: 1.6 acres
- Days on market: 26 days
- View listing on realtor.com

On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!