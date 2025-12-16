Most expensive homes for sale in Gainesville

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes for sale in Homosassa Springs from realtor.com.

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Gainesville listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

#1. 5303 NW 73rd Ter, Gainesville

- Price: $3,850,000

- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 6,930

- Price per square foot: $555

- Lot size: 38.9 acres

- Days on market: 37 days

- View listing on realtor.com

#2. 8679 SW 28th Ln, Gainesville

- Price: $2,650,000

- 6 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 6,973

- Price per square foot: $380

- Lot size: 0.6 acres

- Days on market: 110 days

- View listing on realtor.com

#3. 7106 NW 18th Ave, Gainesville

- Price: $2,438,000

- 6 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 7,510

- Price per square foot: $324

- Lot size: 4.5 acres

- Days on market: 370 days (-$100,000 price reduction since listing)

- View listing on realtor.com

#4. 11372 SW 30th Ave, Gainesville

- Price: $2,290,000

- 6 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 4,967

- Price per square foot: $461

- Lot size: 1.0 acres

- Days on market: 150 days

- View listing on realtor.com

#5. 4045 SW 107th Ter, Gainesville

- Price: $1,872,973

- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 3,917

- Price per square foot: $478

- Lot size: 0.4 acres

- Days on market: 133 days

- View listing on realtor.com

#6. 5946 NW 88th Way, Gainesville

- Price: $1,848,760

- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 4,574

- Price per square foot: $404

- Lot size: 1.0 acres

- Days on market: 82 days

- View listing on realtor.com

#7. 11440 SW Archer Rd, Gainesville

- Price: $1,798,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,897

- Price per square foot: $947

- Lot size: 20.7 acres

- Days on market: 39 days

- View listing on realtor.com

#8. 2261 NW 24th Ave, Gainesville

- Price: $1,797,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,560

- Price per square foot: $394

- Lot size: 1.1 acres

- Days on market: 172 days (-$190,000 price reduction since listing)

- View listing on realtor.com

#9. 5864 NW 90th St, Gainesville

- Price: $1,679,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 3,954

- Price per square foot: $424

- Lot size: 1.3 acres

- Days on market: 102 days

- View listing on realtor.com

#10. 5990 NW 88th Way, Gainesville

- Price: $1,599,900

- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 3,735

- Price per square foot: $428

- Lot size: 1.6 acres

- Days on market: 26 days

- View listing on realtor.com