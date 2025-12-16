Most expensive homes for sale in Jacksonville

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Jacksonville listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

#1. 5124 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville

- Price: $12,000,000

- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 5,628

- Price per square foot: $2,132

- Lot size: 3.2 acres

- Days on market: 124 days

#2. 12827 Ft Caroline Rd, Jacksonville

- Price: $7,845,000

- 7 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 8,476

- Price per square foot: $925

- Lot size: 1.5 acres

- Days on market: 96 days

#3. 13224 Mandarin Rd, Jacksonville

- Price: $7,000,000

- 6 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,090

- Price per square foot: $1,711

- Lot size: 8.3 acres

- Days on market: 14 days

#4. 5275 Bentpine Cove Rd, Jacksonville

- Price: $4,490,000

- 5 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 6,395

- Price per square foot: $702

- Lot size: 0.7 acres

- Days on market: 216 days

#5. 10020 Heckscher Dr, Jacksonville

- Price: $4,200,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,840

- Price per square foot: $2,282

- Lot size: 1.4 acres

- Days on market: 712 days

#6. 4232 Ortega Forest Dr, Jacksonville

- Price: $4,000,000

- 7 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 6,400

- Price per square foot: $625

- Lot size: 1.1 acres

- Days on market: 38 days

#7. 5367 Chandler Bend Dr, Jacksonville

- Price: $3,850,000

- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 5,588

- Price per square foot: $688

- Lot size: 0.8 acres

- Days on market: 57 days

#8. 2501 Scott Mill Dr S, Jacksonville

- Price: $3,700,000

- 7 bedrooms, 7 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 7,556

- Price per square foot: $489

- Lot size: 1.5 acres

- Days on market: 74 days (-$100,000 price reduction since listing)

#9. 10566 Scott Mill Rd, Jacksonville

- Price: $3,650,900

- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,870

- Price per square foot: $943

- Lot size: 2.8 acres

- Days on market: 405 days

#10. 4430 Glen Kernan Pkwy E, Jacksonville

- Price: $3,600,000

- 4 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 6,687

- Price per square foot: $538

- Lot size: 0.7 acres

- Days on market: 22 days

