Most expensive homes for sale in Naples

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Naples listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

#1. 20 14th Ave S, Naples

- Price: $89,000,000

- nan bedrooms, nan full bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,822

- Price per square foot: $18,457

- Lot size: 2.9 acres

- Days on market: 454 days (-$10,000,000 price reduction since listing)

#2. 4296 Cutlass Ln, Naples

- Price: $60,000,000

- 6 bedrooms, 8 full bathrooms, 5 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 15,309

- Price per square foot: $3,919

- Days on market: 57 days

#3. 1611 Gulf Shore Blvd N Ph 5, Naples

- Price: $50,000,000

- 6 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 9,673

- Price per square foot: $5,169

- Days on market: 652 days

#4. 71 18th Ave S, Naples

- Price: $44,000,000

- 6 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,052

- Price per square foot: $8,709

- Lot size: 0.9 acres

- Days on market: 591 days

#5. 860 Admiralty Parade E, Naples

- Price: $42,995,000

- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 11,559

- Price per square foot: $3,719

- Lot size: 0.8 acres

- Days on market: 29 days

#6. 3655 Fort Charles Dr, Naples

- Price: $42,000,000

- 5 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 8,544

- Price per square foot: $4,915

- Lot size: 1.0 acres

- Days on market: 34 days

#7. 40 32nd Ave S, Naples

- Price: $39,000,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,277

- Price per square foot: $7,390

- Lot size: 0.7 acres

- Days on market: 342 days

#8. 1121 Gulf Shore Blvd N Unit 6N, Naples

- Price: $37,000,000

- 5 bedrooms, 7 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 10,040

- Price per square foot: $3,685

- Days on market: 39 days

#9. 1601 Gulf Shore Blvd N Apt 1, Naples

- Price: $35,000,000

- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 7,010

- Price per square foot: $4,992

- Lot size: 5.2 acres

- Days on market: 791 days

#10. 1121 Gulf Shore Blvd N Unit 2S, Naples

- Price: $35,000,000

- 4 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 9,396

- Price per square foot: $3,724

- Days on market: 39 days

