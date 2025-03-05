Movies and TV shows casting in Miami

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Miami, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

'Holy Water'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- The Kind Stranger (supporting, male, 35-55)

--- The Adonis (supporting, male, 30-40)

--- Harry (lead, male, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Miami, Florida

- Learn more about the short film here

'In This Fog with You'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Jesiah (supporting, male, 20-26)

--- Serenity (lead, female, 20-25)

--- Serenity's Mother (supporting, female, 50-60)

- Average hourly rate: $12

- Casting locations: Miami, Florida

- Learn more about the short film here

'Speed Dating Comedy Film'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Jessica (lead, female, 18-28)

--- Molly (models, female, 18-28)

- Average hourly rate: $30

- Casting locations: Miami, Florida

- Learn more about the short film here

'Subclass'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Vitalis (supporting, 18-23)

--- Tempestuous (supporting, 18-24)

--- Akiko (supporting, female, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Miami, Florida

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'Queenie' - Miami Production'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Queenie (lead, male, gender-nonconforming, trans female, 40-60)

- Average hourly rate: $43

- Casting locations: Miami, Florida

- Learn more about the short film here

'Kids YouTube Show, Characters'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- School Principal (supporting, male, 20-40)

--- Locksmith (supporting, 50-100)

--- School Teacher-Prisoner (lead, female, 18-35)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Miami, Florida

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'The Perfect Partner'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Eve-9 (Eve) (lead, female, 25-50)

--- Lyra-5 (lead, female, 25-40)

--- Sasha-X (lead, female, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: $30

- Casting locations: Miami, Florida

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Wastelands'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Nina (day player, female, 23-30)

--- Liz (supporting, female, 23-33)

--- Waitress (day player, female, 30-60)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Miami, Florida

- Learn more about the feature film here

'After Vice'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Marcela (supporting, female, 18-35)

--- Alejandro (lead, male, 25-45)

--- Raul (supporting, male, 25-35)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Miami, Florida

- Learn more about the short film here

'Strangers Invitation'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Vampire Victims (day player, 18-35)

--- News Reporter (day player, female, 18-40)

--- Extras in the background (background extra, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $50

- Casting locations: Miami, Florida

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Untitled Feature Film'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Charlotte (lead, female, 21-40)

--- Will (supporting, male, 18-29)

- Average hourly rate: $44

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Jenna (day player, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $125

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Swearing Contest'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Marion (lead, female, 21-100)

--- Tommy (lead, male, 21-100)

--- Pizza Delivery Person (supporting, male, 21-100)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Palm Bay, Florida

- Learn more about the short film here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.