'MTV Unplugged' to air 'A Hip Hop 50th Celebration of Jersey’s Finest' ﻿with Queen Latifah, Redman and more

Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for MTV

By Jamia Pugh

MTV Unplugged will toast to 50 years of hip-hop with a celebration honoring some legendary music artists from New Jersey.

MTV Unplugged Presents: A Hip Hop 50th Celebration of Jersey's Finest boasts a list of stars from the Garden State, such as Queen LatifahWyclef JeanRedmanNaughty By Nature'TreachPoor Righteous TeachersHeather B and hip-hop pioneers The Sugarhill Gang.

The performances make up a TV special set to air Thursday, December 14, at 9 p.m. ET on MTV, with an encore presentation on BET channels December 15.

The special closes out MTV's celebration of 50 years of the genre following the premiere of Mixtape, a documentary exploring the creation of the mixtape and the star-studded VMAs hip-hop finale.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!