Muni Long says 'it's definitely great' to be nominated for the 2025 Grammy Awards

While the Grammy Awards have lost their significance to some, Muni Long still considers the awards stamps of approval. Speaking to Uproxx about her recent nominations for Revenge and its songs "Made For Me," "Make Me Forget" and "Ruined Me," she says "it's definitely great" and "dope" to have peers in the industry vote for your work and confirm that you're more than just a TikTok artist.

"I think people forget the Grammys are your peers. It’s the working members in the industry who are contributing to music [that] are voting. So you’re giving your opinion based on your level of expertise ... that head nod of like, 'Hey, I see what you doing over there. It’s good, I like it,' it’s dope," she says.

"This acknowledgment sort of erases that gray area of you’re only hot because of TikTok," Muni adds. "It’s like, Nah, there’s actually some taste, there’s a taste level. It’s actually really, really affirming."

"I’m not about to act like I’m not appreciative and I don’t love it, like c’mon now," she says of the honor, explaining that unlike some, she's dreamed of making music that would win her awards.

"I don’t care what people say. They be like, 'Oh, you don’t do it for the awards.' Yes, I do," she says. "Yeah, gimme my trophy. Move out the way. If you don’t want yours, give it to me. Since I was a kid, I wanted to do this. I wanted to be on MTV, VH1, BET. I wanted to go to the Grammys and I’m here!"

The Grammy Awards will take place Feb. 2 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

