Music notes: A$AP Rocky and Rihanna, GloRilla, Gunna and more

Are A$AP Rocky and Rihanna married? Fans seem to think so after the rapper shouted his girl out at the 2023 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. Ahead of his performance of "Sundress," he said, per Vibe, "I'd like to dedicate this song to my beautiful wife in the motherf******* building! I love her."

Ol' Dirty Bastard's daughter Taniqua Jones paid homage to her late father with a new tattoo. "That is so nice," Taniqua said, getting emotional when she saw her ink. "Sorry ... thank you so much."

GloRilla has been teasing a "Put It On Da Floor" remix for a while, and it's finally out. She shared the clip on her socials, two days after she tweeted, "Beyoncé really like da queen of da United States."

Gunna has been consecutively dropping videos since being released from prison. His latest is "alright," and it features him isolated in a dark room. The rapper has been dealing with snitching allegations, which he's addressed in his music. He's seemingly targeted in Lil Baby's new song, on which Baby raps, "Some n****** taking pleas at trial I know that slime ain't happy," according to a clip on No Jumper.

A version of Burna Boy's "Sittin' On Top Of The World" leaked online, and he's not alone on the song. The track features some bars from 21 Savage.

