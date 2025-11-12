Music Notes: Coco Jones and Mariah the Scientist, Clipse and more

Coco Jones and Mariah the Scientist will perform their holiday songs at The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular. Coco will sing "Silent Night," while Mariah will perform her rendition of "Santa Baby." The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular will air Dec. 1 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Clipse released the official music video for "F.I.C.O.," from their Grammy-nominated album Let God Sort Em Out. The video finds Pusha T and Malice rapping from various parts of an empty apartment and the back of a car that's making its way through New York City on a rainy day.

Cardi B took on the role of meteorologist Tuesday when she wrote on X, "Looks like there is a 100 percent chance of snow tomorrow at 12pm est." Jeezy reshared the post alongside the snowman emoji. It was all a tease for their new collaboration, "ErrTime." The track arrives as part of Am I the Drama? (The Snow Mix), which features the original version of "ErrTime," the Jeezy version, the Latto version, and one with both Jeezy and Latto. "It's time to make the club fun again," Cardi wrote.

Shaggy and Sean Paul are headlining the upcoming Jamaica Strong benefit concert, which aims to raise money for those affected by Hurricane Melissa. It will take place Dec. 12 at New York's UBS Arena and will feature performances by KES, Chronic Law, Inner Circle, T.O.K. and more. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday.

